American Express Co (AXP) Holder Hennessy Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $545,000; Arizona State Retirement System Has Boosted Its Vf (VFC) Holding by $374,616

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $121.43. About 2.70 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 4,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 132,937 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 128,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.33. About 606,587 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Conferences – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Asset Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has 526,076 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Co reported 12,102 shares. Old Bancorporation In holds 0.05% or 9,461 shares. Bancshares Of Stockton stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,840 shares. Orrstown Svcs has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Camarda Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 1.45 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bbr Prns Ltd Com reported 1,913 shares stake. Private Mngmt Gru Inc Inc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 299,101 shares. 2,123 are held by Independent Order Of Foresters. Sei Invests Co has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Liability reported 0.26% stake. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 93,900 shares to 618,458 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.