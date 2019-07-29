American Express Co (AXP) Holder Goelzer Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $833,741; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Group One Trading LP Has Increased Position

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 137.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 29,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,449 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 21,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 7,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,120 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 45,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.24 million shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98,674 shares to 342,180 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 28,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,879 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Management Sa accumulated 52,448 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Company invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1,971 shares. California-based Personal Cap Advsr has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.92% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 1,524 shares. Acadian Asset Limited owns 17,004 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs accumulated 282,290 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 6,300 shares. Drexel Morgan And Com holds 1.85% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 19,071 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Gp Incorporated holds 0.9% or 346,598 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 8,292 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 0% or 4,321 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 15,266 shares to 2,001 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) by 56,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,600 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put).

