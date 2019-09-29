American Express Co (AXP) Holder Gm Advisory Group Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cullinan Associates Lowered Holding

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.91 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 3,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 90,816 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, down from 93,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.26 million shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 10,615 shares to 355,229 shares, valued at $20.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 5,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Ag by 40,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,215 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.54 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.