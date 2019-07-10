American Express Co (AXP) Holder Front Barnett Associates Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose; As Ppg Inds (PPG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 5,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 1.10M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 26/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Istanbul; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 4,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,403 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, down from 81,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $125.9. About 2.16M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. PPG’s profit will be $431.99 million for 15.84 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co invested in 8,098 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 126,124 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Fil Limited owns 2 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 27,407 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Advisory Alpha Ltd Com, Michigan-based fund reported 4 shares. L & S Advsr invested in 2,617 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Republic Invest Management Inc has 30,235 shares. M&T Bancshares has 86,991 shares. California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). The California-based Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.48% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 2.63M were accumulated by Savings Bank Of America Corp De. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) owns 0.3% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 6,091 shares. 31,124 were accumulated by Guyasuta Advsr Inc.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9,014 shares to 9,026 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.27M were accumulated by Amer Century Cos. Camarda Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 241 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 10,243 are held by Benedict Advsr. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.24% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 98,057 shares. Tdam Usa reported 17,773 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Valueworks Limited Liability Co reported 36,024 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 12,251 shares. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 19,419 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt reported 1.54% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mai Management invested in 0.01% or 2,530 shares. Private Management Gp Incorporated invested 1.62% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Putnam Fl Inv holds 3,003 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 29,694 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 2,852 shares. Moreover, Marco Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.07% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 52,735 shares.

