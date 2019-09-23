American Express Co (AXP) Holder Front Barnett Associates Has Decreased Position by $419,676 as Market Value Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder North American Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 73,991 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, down from 77,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.3. About 2.53 million shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 62.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 53,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 32,554 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, down from 86,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.27. About 1.22M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The United Kingdom-based Mondrian Partners has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hartford Inv Management accumulated 70,557 shares. Nine Masts Limited accumulated 10,440 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability owns 19,352 shares. Martin Currie Limited holds 5,039 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 118,022 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.15M shares. Sabal Tru owns 4,265 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rockland has invested 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Field & Main Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meridian Invest Counsel reported 0.95% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce has 85,013 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.33 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 10,583 shares to 154,385 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 10,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $596.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,002 shares to 67,962 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 308,782 shares. Willis Inv Counsel owns 75,550 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 52,536 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 11,355 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd holds 200 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd reported 70,075 shares. Mount Vernon Md invested in 30,496 shares or 3.09% of the stock. Madison Holdg reported 115,605 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.28% or 12,241 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc reported 2,250 shares stake. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.41% or 17,343 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Personal Capital Advsrs holds 2,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Bankshares Of Omaha accumulated 2,259 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability holds 975 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Woman-Owned Businesses Are Growing 2X Faster On Average Than All Businesses Nationwide – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.