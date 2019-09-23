American Express Co (AXP) Holder Eminence Capital LP Lifted Its Stake by $1.02 Million as Stock Rose; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Stock Price Declined

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 8,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 296,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.60M, up from 288,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.22. About 623,618 shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 77.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $153.79. About 1.42 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Incorporated owns 945,969 shares. Westover Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 20,840 shares. Bridges Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 9,494 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 375,937 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited owns 1.27 million shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd owns 0.19% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,783 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca accumulated 6.11 million shares or 2.85% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.19% or 1.32M shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 294,778 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fin reported 0.19% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Bluemar Management Ltd Llc owns 79,733 shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 183,787 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.22% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 181,413 shares. Pennsylvania-based Permit Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Centurylink Investment Company reported 11,275 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $7.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 922,888 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $145.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 582,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,432 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.26% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 317,440 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt holds 2.1% or 112,297 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 287 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial invested in 458,798 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 248,524 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 3.24 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.61% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Scholtz & Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.6% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sky Investment Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 3,951 shares. Duncker Streett & Company owns 505 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Finance has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kingdon Capital Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 47,646 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 3.62 million shares. Junto Ltd Partnership holds 41,300 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 436 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

