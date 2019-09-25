American Express Co (AXP) Holder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Lifted Stake by $4.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Air Lease (AL) Share Price Rose While Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.57 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 35,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 389,783 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.12 million, up from 354,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.36. About 1.52 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 62,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 338,833 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01 million, down from 401,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 231,381 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23,067 shares to 578,733 shares, valued at $31.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 21,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,249 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.76 million for 7.90 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 25,000 shares to 305,666 shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 39,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).