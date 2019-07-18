American Express Co (AXP) Holder Cipher Capital LP Raised Holding; Mitchell Group Has Decreased Stake in Superior Energy Services (SPN) by $661,900 as Market Valuation Declined

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 27,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,187 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50M, up from 78,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 839,247 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 165,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 429,845 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 595,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Superior Energy Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.54% or $0.0934 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7926. About 976,052 shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Superior Energy Services Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Superior Energy Services Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Shares of Superior Energy Services Skyrocket on Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 86,553 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Citigroup has 93,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 3.17 million shares. Arosa Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.38% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com holds 138,827 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital invested in 45,881 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,595 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 146,900 shares. Corecommodity Management Lc holds 0.24% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) or 89,143 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.84M shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Group Incorporated owns 116,202 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofaML reinstates AmEx with a bull call – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Nextiva hires another new executive amid continued C-suite growth – Phoenix Business Journal” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Why BAML is Buying Red-Hot American Express Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Junto Mgmt LP accumulated 752,669 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 217,935 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Dearborn Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2,394 shares. Investment House Lc holds 0.1% or 8,625 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.12% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Huntington National Bank reported 0.57% stake. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The California-based Fdx Advsr has invested 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Private Wealth Partners Ltd Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,925 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 325,580 shares. Sit Inv Assoc Incorporated holds 282 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc has 184,941 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited owns 760 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Co holds 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 103,881 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 151,106 shares.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 8,992 shares to 36,261 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,669 shares, and cut its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.