American Express Co (AXP) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose; Verity Asset Management Lowered Its Southern Co (SO) Stake by $626,065 as Share Price Rose

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 4.53 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 342,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.86M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 5.34M shares traded or 56.39% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Advsrs Lc holds 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 5,844 shares. Meridian Counsel Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,202 shares. Farmers Tru owns 14,238 shares. Engy Income Ltd Liability owns 13,626 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability holds 10,740 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,152 shares. Wesbanco National Bank stated it has 63,918 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Blair William Il has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 59,649 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,739 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings accumulated 9,024 shares. 30,370 are held by First City Management. South State reported 21,740 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0% or 4,042 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $19.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 6.80 million shares to 12.06 million shares, valued at $203.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 100,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.