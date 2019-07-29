American Express Co (AXP) Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lowered Its Stake by $58.56 Million as Market Value Rose; Toronto Dominion Bk Co L (TD) Market Value Declined While Hexavest Cut by $1.04 Million Its Holding

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Co L (TD) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 19,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 461,743 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.07 million, down from 481,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Co L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 764,335 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 537,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 billion, down from 11.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.24M shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midldutil (NYSE:ADM) by 58,751 shares to 538,625 shares, valued at $23.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimic Group Ltd Co L by 106,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Ab (EWW).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “TD Ameritrade Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, CEO Tim Hockey To Depart In 2020 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Unreasonably Battered Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Before a Correction – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “This Top Dividend Stock Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Canadian Couples: How to Turn Your $12000 TFSA Contribution Into a $100000 Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Investors: 3 Reasons to Buy TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38 billion for 11.28 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 64,135 shares to 10.32M shares, valued at $1.33 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 61,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharm (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine Assoc accumulated 0.28% or 8,113 shares. The Tennessee-based Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 197,066 are owned by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Markel reported 392,000 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,160 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust reported 2,374 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 5,318 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Natixis owns 526,076 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Stanley Cap Mgmt Llc holds 3.82% or 71,430 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Todd Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.74% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 10,977 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.12% or 572,214 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.06% or 61,827 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.11% or 9,964 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.