American Express Co (AXP) Holder Barr E S & Co Cut Holding by $1.65 Million; Monetta Financial Services Stake in Apple (AAPL) Cut by $2.84 Million

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 15,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 213,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 228,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $123.53. About 2.52 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $198.73. About 27.71 million shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Sa accumulated 52,448 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 10,284 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 124,800 shares. Coastline Trust Co has 12,768 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Com stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Optimum Investment Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 2,805 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 949,268 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 2.54M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.27% or 124,801 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp owns 147,911 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company reported 10.68M shares. Renaissance Grp Llc holds 268,960 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.78B for 14.85 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,663 shares to 10,008 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 18,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL).

