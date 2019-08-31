American Express (AXP) Stock Value Rose While L & S Advisors Boosted Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Hamel Associates Upped Its Stake

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 1,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 7,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – St. Louis Post-Dispatch: EXCLUSIVE: Trump to tout tax cuts at Boeing in St. Louis on Wednesday; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 69.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 56,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 33,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.17M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs owns 69 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Country Tru Bancorp stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hills Commercial Bank Company holds 3,900 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 8,712 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Thomas White International owns 0.17% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,783 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 13,815 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.23% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 8,194 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada owns 41,496 shares. Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 1.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Westpac Banking accumulated 148,104 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 2,042 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation stated it has 6,011 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 2,383 shares. First Bancshares stated it has 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lourd Cap Lc owns 0.21% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 19,791 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Square (SQ) Stock Has Upside Potential From Here – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services: A Major Credit Card Company Trading At A Discount To Its Competition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50,718 shares to 22,045 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 22,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,331 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 9,865 shares to 7,570 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 33,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,536 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).