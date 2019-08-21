American Express (AXP) Stock Price Rose While Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Trimmed by $741,854 Its Stake; Msdc Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 6,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 184,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21 million, down from 191,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $122.5. About 2.55M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 153,359 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Express Returns to the 2019 US Open Tennis Championships to Back Card Members – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R holds 0.09% or 3,361 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Lc holds 16,604 shares. 31,089 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership. Boltwood Mgmt owns 21,644 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd owns 576,680 shares. Moreover, Independent Order Of Foresters has 0.22% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Aviance Cap Partners Ltd reported 0.38% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 82,947 shares. Navellier And Associate Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Prudential Financial Inc reported 668,613 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ipswich has invested 0.33% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 542,250 are held by Check Cap Inc Ca. Employees Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 249,229 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $161,222 activity. $46,610 worth of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was bought by BATES THOMAS R JR on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. – MarketWatch” on January 06, 2016, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Michael Dell’s MSD Capital Takes Stake in Independence Contract Drilling – GuruFocus.com” published on October 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) CEO Anthony Gallegos on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Micron Solutions, Inc. Announces Real Estate Sale, Changes to its Board of Directors and Letter from NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett Just Sold These Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 16, 2019.