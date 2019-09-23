American Express (AXP) Stake Maintained by L & S Advisors Inc; Nomura Holdings Maintains Position in Boston Scientific (Call) (BSX)

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (Call) (BSX) by 357.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.86 million, up from 320,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.29 lastly. It is down 28.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 11,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 67,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39M, up from 56,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 5.34 million shares traded or 56.39% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Pr (Call) (XOP) by 150,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 57,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cars.Com Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 111,901 shares. 1.37 million are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie has 0.05% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 64,498 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 1,105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Renaissance Techs Limited Co reported 118,829 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.07% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 269,000 shares. Regions holds 8,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma accumulated 11.60 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 984,238 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hm Payson & invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Ironwood Fincl Ltd has 50 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn invested 0.02% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). America First Inv Advsr Limited stated it has 120 shares. Bb&T invested in 110,870 shares. One Management Ltd Liability Com holds 28,513 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp accumulated 0.09% or 7,064 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na has 2,855 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Amer Intl Group stated it has 268,900 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0.04% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). 10,650 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Lc. 15,514 were accumulated by Independent Invsts. 46,228 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated. Earnest Partners Limited Company reported 354 shares. Amica Mutual Ins has invested 1.22% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York owns 126,364 shares. Forbes J M Llp holds 1.69% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) or 71,106 shares.