American Express (AXP) Shareholder Cohen Klingenstein Decreased Position by $2.03 Million; Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Cut Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake by $41.66 Million; Stock Value Rose

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 368,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 4,270 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $485,000, down from 372,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 1.64 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 213,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.30M, down from 229,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 5.13M shares traded or 47.40% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 35.13 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 6,954 shares to 13,260 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,481 shares, and has risen its stake in First Dorsey Wright Etf.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.20 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 29,846 shares to 44,876 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

