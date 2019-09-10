American Express (AXP) Shareholder Check Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Market Valuation Declined, Mountain Lake Investment Management Lowered Stake by $600,000

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 17,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 542,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.27 million, down from 559,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $119.92. About 5.14 million shares traded or 55.79% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.37M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 300,772 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 30/04/2018 – ARLP SEES FY EBITDA $710M TO $730M, EST. $620.3M; 18/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD AGS.AX – UNIT HAS INCREASED INTEREST IN WILCHERRY PROJECT JV EXPLORATION AREA TO 71.09 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $148.7M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Rev $457.1M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA $228.7M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increases to Net Income Attributable to ARLP and EBITDA of 48.6% and 28.7%,; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Raises Dividend to 51.5c Vs. 43.75c; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 19,565 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 53,362 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Independent Investors has invested 0.66% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 69 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nottingham holds 2,200 shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18.09 million shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 3.39% or 6.31 million shares in its portfolio. 7.27M were reported by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.2% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 657,265 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs Incorporated owns 10,898 shares. America First Inv Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Group holds 0.47% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 1.13 million shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Valueworks Ltd Co holds 36,024 shares.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 172,743 shares to 669,245 shares, valued at $32.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.41 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Tyson Continues Plant-Based Meat Investments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $86,335 activity.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $64.76M for 7.89 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.