American Express (AXP) Shareholder Ajo LP Lowered Stake by $2.43 Million; Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) Holding Maintained by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 19,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 86,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.69M, down from 106,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.91M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 billion, up from 3,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.14 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Investment has 611 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Incorporated holds 12,491 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advsr has invested 1.48% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). America First Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tower Bridge Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,650 shares. Marco Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 52,235 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 700 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt has 8,794 shares. Winslow Asset holds 1.36% or 49,661 shares in its portfolio. 202,483 are owned by Jennison Assocs Llc. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 586 shares. Kentucky-based Town & Country Comml Bank & Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co has invested 0.23% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Murphy Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.39% or 21,145 shares. 465,896 were reported by Hexavest Inc.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) by 513,782 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwestern by 14,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,509 shares, and has risen its stake in United Community Bank (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $143.46 million and $117.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 843 shares to 13,944 shares, valued at $1.56B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust Com (IAU) by 23,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).