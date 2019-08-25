American Express (AXP) Share Price Rose While Bowen Hanes & Co Upped by $1.59 Million Its Stake; Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Cadinha & Co Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 14,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 375,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.03 million, up from 360,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.61M shares traded or 45.57% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 32.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 8,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 18,657 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 27,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 2.02 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98M for 29.43 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

