American Express (AXP) Holding Held by Huntington National Bank; Nordstrom (JWN) Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $316,800

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.89% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 11.92 million shares traded or 188.84% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Ends Buyout Talks With Family; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom ends talks with Nordstrom family to take company private; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C INCL. 6C DEBT REFINANCING CHARGE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Announces Investments In Digital Technology; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CLOSED DEALS TO ACQUIRE TWO RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES CALLED BEVYUP AND MESSAGEYES; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 30,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 314,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.40M, up from 283,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 3.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,235 shares to 44,821 shares, valued at $13.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (Prn) (IWF) by 6,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,577 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (Prn) (CWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Corporation In invested in 0.12% or 1,523 shares. Peoples Financial Corp reported 1.42% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hills Retail Bank owns 3,900 shares. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Marco Invest Lc reported 52,735 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Management Lc reported 12,805 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt holds 0.03% or 410 shares in its portfolio. Beutel Goodman Ltd holds 1.81 million shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,435 shares. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.97 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 69 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Cap Advisers Llc holds 0.15% or 198,232 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Llc reported 123,765 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 268,960 shares.

