American Express (AXP) Holder Highland Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; As Imax (IMAX) Stock Declined, Holder Sarbit Advisory Services Has Lowered Holding

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 41,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 36,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 77,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $122.04. About 2.12 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 100,911 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – AGREEMENT BRINGS TO 885, IMAX’S TOTAL NUMBER OF CONTRACTED THEATRES IN GREATER CHINA WITH 543 OPEN AND 342 CONTRACTED TO OPEN; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 01/05/2018 – Imax Entertainment Chief Foster to Leave Board, Weighs Future; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – IMAX THEATRES WILL BE LOCATED IN NEW COMPLEXES IN CITIES OF BANGALORE, KOLKATA AS WELL AS NAVI MUMBAI AND THIRUVANANTHAPURAM; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 157,129 shares. Tradition Capital Management Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 26,679 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp accumulated 151,106 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bridges Investment Mngmt stated it has 9,369 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 7,875 shares stake. Advsr Asset has 0.4% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 203,073 shares. Moreover, Bar Harbor Svcs has 4.92% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 80,895 shares. Millennium Management, a New York-based fund reported 19,476 shares. Da Davidson reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 132,953 shares. Brighton Jones Lc has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,476 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc owns 5,318 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 12,251 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 576,489 shares or 5.07% of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 2,315 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.67 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More important recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 18,592 shares to 55,283 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 4,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,832 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IMAX +2% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IMAX: This Dark Horse Stock May Be The Best Entertainment Play Over The Next Several Years – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To IMAX Corporation’s (NYSE:IMAX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Buy IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.