American Express (AXP) Holder Griffin Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Holder Founders Capital Management Has Upped Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 64,141 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 71,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.09M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 3,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 97,595 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84M, up from 93,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 18,785 shares to 5,930 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 118,830 shares to 496,734 shares, valued at $75.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).