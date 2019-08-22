American Express (AXP) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Lowered Its Position; Oakmont Partners Has Cut Holding in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by $371,781

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 64,277 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 6,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 184,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 191,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $122.5. About 2.55M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 188,791 shares. Twin Focus Capital Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 31,294 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Lpl Limited holds 0% or 19,105 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp owns 107,999 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 242,083 shares. 56,866 were reported by Goodwin Daniel L. Peoples Services has 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Staley Cap Advisers Inc stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Van Eck Associate Corp holds 150,139 shares. Us Bank De invested in 0% or 4,545 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.16% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,386 shares to 87,306 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

