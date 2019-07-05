American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Forms $27.28 Double Bottom; Digital Ally (DGLY) Sentiment Is 5

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) formed double bottom with $25.92 target or 5.00% below today’s $27.28 share price. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has $2.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 224,356 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has risen 2.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors

Digital Ally Inc (DGLY) investors sentiment increased to 5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 4.29, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 10 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 2 sold and reduced stakes in Digital Ally Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.07 million shares, up from 404,788 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Digital Ally Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

Among 2 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 58,817 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.01% stake. Geode Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 91,041 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) or 346 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 239,427 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 34,989 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 144 shares. Kepos Cap L P has invested 0.14% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Panagora Asset Management owns 439,970 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 13,255 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 51,856 shares.

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AEL’s profit will be $87.24 million for 7.10 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Digital Ally Added to FTSE Russell Microcap® Index – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Digital Ally Intends to Appeal Adverse Decision in Litigation with Axon – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pre-Sales Exceed Expectations for New, Revolutionary EVO-HD In-Car System – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Digital Ally Files Supplemental Briefing with Court for Its Litigation with Axon – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Ally Enters into Multi-Year Agreement With the Kansas City Chiefs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Digital Ally, Inc. produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.56 million. The Company’s digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car, digital audio/video system that is integrated into a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; VuLink, a system that provides law enforcement clients with audio/video surveillance from various vantage points; hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; and a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use in motorcycles, ATVÂ’s, and boats. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products also comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; Laser Ally, a hand-held laser speed detection device; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution; and FleetVU Manager, a Web software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring.