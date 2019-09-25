American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has 95.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.09% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.5% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.92% of all Life Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has American Equity Investment Life Holding Company and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0.00% 11.20% 0.50% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares American Equity Investment Life Holding Company and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life Holding Company N/A 27 8.23 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 1.00 2.08

$29.67 is the consensus price target of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, with a potential upside of 23.11%. As a group, Life Insurance companies have a potential upside of 37.55%. The analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Equity Investment Life Holding Company -2.75% -5.7% -11.03% -15.69% -28.25% -7.66% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has -7.66% weaker performance while American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s peers have 19.59% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.95 shows that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s peers’ beta is 1.14 which is 13.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.