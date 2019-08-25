American Equity Investment Lif (AEL) Stock Declined While Snow Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position Maintained by Proffitt & Goodson Inc

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 19683.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.33 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Lif (AEL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 102,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.68M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Equity Investment Lif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 517,031 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 18,060 shares to 94,085 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (NYSE:LH) by 11,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

