American Equity Investment Lif (AEL) Stake Raised by Systematic Financial Management Lp; F&V Capital Management Has Cut Allstate (ALL) Position by $369,155; Market Value Rose

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 64,415 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, down from 68,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 1.97M shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in American Equity Investment Lif (AEL) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 17,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 47,170 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, up from 29,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in American Equity Investment Lif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 451,541 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) CEO John Matovina on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes American Equity (AEL) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By First American Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:FAF) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Battle over U.S. vehicle emissions standards – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Box Is On The Activist Hot Seat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.67 million for 12.00 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

