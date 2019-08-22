American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (AEL) Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Snyder Capital Management LP Position in Waters Corp. (WAT) Has Cut by $1.09 Million as Stock Price Declined

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 4,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 8,805 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 13,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $210.18. About 285,408 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (AEL) by 89.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 161,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 342,139 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 180,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 229,805 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com by 5,260 shares to 21,297 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart Com (NYSE:CUBE) by 161,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,811 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord Shs (NYSE:ALLE).

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)