American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (AEL) Holder Kempen Capital Management Upped Holding; Maltese Capital Management Has Boosted Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Stake by $314,256

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 13,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 119,311 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, up from 106,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plumas Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 2,432 shares traded. Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) has declined 12.79% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical PLBC News: 17/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp 1Q Net $3.3M; 17/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp 1Q EPS 63c; 22/05/2018 – PLUMAS BANK TO BUY CARSON CITY, NV BRANCH FROM MUTUAL OF OMAHA; 17/04/2018 – PLUMAS BANCORP PLBC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.63; 22/05/2018 – Plumas Bank Agrees to Purchase Carson City, Nevada Branch from Mutual of Omaha Bank; 10/04/2018 – Plumas Bank Promotes Boigon to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer; 07/05/2018 – Macdonald Joins Plumas Bank as Vice Pres, Ag/Commercial Loan Expert; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plumas Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLBC); 07/05/2018 – MACDONALD JOINS PLUMAS BANK AS VICE PRESIDENT, AG/COMMERCIAL LOAN EXPERT; 30/05/2018 – PLUMAS BANCORP – EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018, IT WILL INCREASE ITS MINIMUM WAGE TO $15 PER HOUR

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (AEL) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 98,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 441,043 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 342,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 416,806 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc Com by 30,315 shares to 93,325 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:OFC) by 43,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,200 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Hexavest holds 3,029 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt LP has invested 2.64% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Peoples Fincl Ser Corporation invested in 111 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Boston Mngmt stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Sit Investment Assocs invested in 10,525 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 867,400 shares. Principal Group has 0.02% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 732,713 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) or 55,868 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.01% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 2,667 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alberta Invest Management holds 0.05% or 220,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.60, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold PLBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.25 million shares or 118.61% more from 573,371 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) for 12,175 shares. Raymond James And Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 53,110 shares. 3,349 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 18,245 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Punch & Associate Inv Mngmt reported 19,300 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 659 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 37,180 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 1,142 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) for 16,491 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) for 12,150 shares. Vanguard invested in 0% or 131,764 shares.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,829 activity. $24,930 worth of stock was bought by Moore Jeffrey T. on Friday, July 26.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 30,917 shares to 329,178 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific City Financial Corp by 137,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,100 shares, and cut its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB).