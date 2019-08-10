American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Stock Value Declined While Chicago Equity Partners Trimmed Position by $472,905; Consolidated Investment Group Position In Equinix (EQIX) Was Has Raised

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 17,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 215,685 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 233,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 340,306 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,000 shares to 49,795 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 11,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 15,999 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com invested in 67,937 shares. Fagan Associate reported 6,060 shares. Forward Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 15,160 are held by Pnc Ser. Checchi Advisers Ltd Company reported 806 shares stake. Moreover, Alkeon Capital Management Ltd Com has 1.11% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Grs Advisors Ltd Liability has 3.24% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 12,200 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 8,465 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Griffin Asset Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,474 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bp Pcl invested in 0.14% or 8,000 shares. Macquarie Gp accumulated 0.06% or 79,819 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 327 were accumulated by Captrust Finance Advisors. Convergence Partners Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). 8,154 are held by Connable Office Inc. Principal Finance Grp Inc has 808,701 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.02% or 264,945 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 104,064 shares. Peoples Services Corp owns 111 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 0.21% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 323,654 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 0.02% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Globeflex Ltd Partnership has 29,811 shares. Sit Invest Associate has 10,525 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alyeska Investment Group Incorporated Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 175,216 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 21,065 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Deck Cap Inc by 85,703 shares to 204,531 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msg Network Inc by 63,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).