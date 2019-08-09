American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Stock Price Declined While Victory Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $798,390; Blue Chip Partners Has Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $981,619

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 29,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.13 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 96,274 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 9,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 111,531 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29 million, up from 101,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 5.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Investment Management Incorporated owns 33,750 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. 127,696 are held by Middleton Incorporated Ma. Everett Harris & Comm Ca invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lbmc Inv Advisors has 6,624 shares. The California-based Grand Jean Mngmt Inc has invested 1.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glenview Bank Dept reported 7,209 shares. Hsbc Public holds 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.16M shares. Saturna Cap invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Piedmont Inv holds 53,205 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.6% or 146,256 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 13,200 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated reported 181,099 shares. Farmers Savings Bank holds 30,569 shares. Ycg owns 22,938 shares. Woodstock Corporation has 0.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,075 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Mngmt Ltd holds 0.17% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser Network Limited Com reported 500 shares stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 88,942 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 27,396 shares. 264,945 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 130,140 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 150,431 shares. Kennedy Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 323,654 shares. 7.46M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.12% or 33,050 shares. Regions Corp owns 59 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 181,637 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 111,141 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 112,086 shares to 617,553 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 59,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).