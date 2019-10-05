American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Stock Declined While Ejf Capital Has Boosted by $1.35 Million Its Holding; Echostar (SATS) Stock Rose While Weiss Asset Management LP Upped Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 35,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 83,133 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 47,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 821,672 shares traded or 51.88% up from the average. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500.

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 515,635 shares traded or 11.20% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Knicks And Rangers Owner James Dolan’s Las Vegas Dreams Are A Boondoggle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ambarella, Apple, Comcast, Costco, CSX, Dominoâ€™s, Dish, Etsy, HP, 3M, Nike, PepsiCo, Snap and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hughes Certified as Gilbarco Managed Network Services Provider – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hughes Receives 2019 Innovation Award for Industry-first Combined LTE and Satellite Router – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 40.44 million shares or 5.72% less from 42.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd has 3.55M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 33 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership De holds 0.41% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 116,760 shares. Mangrove Partners holds 7.69% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) or 1.53M shares. Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc has invested 0.22% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Us National Bank De reported 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Axa owns 146,200 shares. Park West Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 971,662 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 2,269 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 6,333 shares. Indaba Capital Mgmt LP reported 751,925 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.03% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 23,074 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 9,473 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 2.06 million shares to 45,360 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:D) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allegro Merger Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Kennedy Incorporated stated it has 0.19% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) or 22,355 shares. Citigroup has 67,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. James Inv Research holds 0.11% or 54,746 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 418,052 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 41,964 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 18,334 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 151,718 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 30,336 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.02% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 75,576 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 298,293 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 1.37M shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $40.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 17,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,872 shares, and cut its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa.