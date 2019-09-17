American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Share Price Declined While Nordea Investment Management Ab Lowered Stake by $5.20 Million; Mig Capital Decreased Stake in Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) by $4.04 Million

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 91,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 633,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.02 million, down from 725,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 84,436 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 58.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 192,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 138,748 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 331,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.24. About 111,961 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AEL’s profit will be $90.06 million for 6.12 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Equity Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” on October 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) CEO John Matovina on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “According To Sources Rocky (Caldera) Vs. Apollo: The Behind The Scenes Drama Over The Control Of AEL (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 67,518 are held by Citigroup. 111 are held by Peoples Services Corp. Ls Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,667 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 19,445 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Mittleman Brothers Ltd Liability accumulated 6.03% or 264,050 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 33,900 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv invested in 1.04% or 441,043 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 5,106 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 95,800 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 6,057 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System reported 151,718 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 79,610 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Limited Company holds 1.77% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 419,396 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 145,978 shares to 454,363 shares, valued at $25.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 35,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 49,929 shares. Parkside State Bank has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 8,000 shares. Kames Cap Public Llc invested in 0.68% or 570,398 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Lpl Fincl Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 17,000 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 191,675 are held by Oppenheimer Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,335 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments owns 128,268 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Group One Trading LP invested in 0% or 329 shares. Ruggie Cap Grp invested in 0% or 40 shares.

