American Electric Technologies Inc (AETI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

We will be contrasting the differences between American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI) and Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Technologies Inc 1 1.19 N/A -0.23 0.00 Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 39 1.18 N/A 1.73 20.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of American Electric Technologies Inc and Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI) and Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Technologies Inc 0.00% -41.5% -12% Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

American Electric Technologies Inc’s -1.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 262.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

American Electric Technologies Inc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allied Motion Technologies Inc. are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to American Electric Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given American Electric Technologies Inc and Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Technologies Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 average price target and a 64.30% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.7% of American Electric Technologies Inc shares and 52.1% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. shares. 7% are American Electric Technologies Inc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.4% are Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Electric Technologies Inc -13.41% -18.95% -15.52% 10.81% -4.52% -19.89% Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -5.66% -5.49% -15.72% -25.54% -23.76% -20.61%

For the past year American Electric Technologies Inc was less bearish than Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Summary

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors American Electric Technologies Inc.