American Electric Technologies Inc (AETI) and Servotronics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Comparing side by side

American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI) and Servotronics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT), both competing one another are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Technologies Inc 6 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Servotronics Inc. 11 0.50 N/A 1.38 7.54

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Technologies Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Servotronics Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

American Electric Technologies Inc has a -1.05 beta, while its volatility is 205.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Servotronics Inc.’s 0.47 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Electric Technologies Inc. Its rival Servotronics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 2 respectively. Servotronics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than American Electric Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Electric Technologies Inc and Servotronics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.5% and 10.5%. Insiders held 7.8% of American Electric Technologies Inc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Servotronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Electric Technologies Inc -1.1% 36.62% 9% -2.19% -23.92% 2.31% Servotronics Inc. 0.93% 3.26% -15.66% -10.6% 11.89% 4.22%

For the past year American Electric Technologies Inc was less bullish than Servotronics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Servotronics Inc. beats American Electric Technologies Inc.

Servotronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets technology and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Group segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets. This segmentÂ’s principal servo-control components include torque motors, electromagnetic actuators, hydraulic valves, pneumatic valves, and related devices that convert an electrical current into a mechanical force or movement, and other related products. It also offers metallic seals of various cross-sectional configurations to close tolerances from standard and special alloy steels. This segment markets and sells its products to the United States Government, government prime contractors, government subcontractors, commercial manufacturers, and end users. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products Group segment provides cutlery products, including steak, carving, bread, butcher, and paring knives for household use, as well as for use in restaurants, institutions, and private industry; fixed and folding knives for hunting, fishing, and camping; and machetes, bayonets, axes, strap cutters, and other tools primarily for military and rescue/first-responder use, as well as for commercial markets. It also offers various specialty tools, putty knives, linoleum sheet cutters, field knives, scalpels, and micro-spatulas; and plastic fabrication, metal fabrication, and other engineering, design, and OEM/white-label manufacturing services to customers in consumer and commercial industries. This segment markets its products through its sales resources and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to big box, hardware, supermarket, variety, department, discount, gift, drug, outdoors, and sporting stores, as well as various branches of the United States Government; and electronic commerce. Servotronics, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elma, New York.