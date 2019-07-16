American Electric Technologies Inc (AETI) and EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Comparison side by side

Since American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI) and EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are part of the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Technologies Inc 1 1.84 N/A -0.23 0.00 EnSync Inc. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see American Electric Technologies Inc and EnSync Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of American Electric Technologies Inc and EnSync Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Technologies Inc 0.00% -41.5% -12% EnSync Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Electric Technologies Inc and EnSync Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7% of American Electric Technologies Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Electric Technologies Inc -13.41% -18.95% -15.52% 10.81% -4.52% -19.89% EnSync Inc. -35.05% -16% -96.68% -97.22% -98.17% -96.52%

For the past year American Electric Technologies Inc’s stock price has smaller decline than EnSync Inc.

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, licenses, and sells energy management systems solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include Matrix energy Management System, an energy control system for commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; Agile Hybrid Storage System, an energy storage system that delivers power and energy for behind the meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings; and Ensync utility scale energy storage system to enhance power quality and smooth output from intermittent generating assets. It also provides energy storage products comprising ZnBr flow, lithium ion, and aqueous batteries; and develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications, as well as applications and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.