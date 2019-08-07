American Electric Technologies Inc (AETI) and Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) Comparison side by side

As Industrial Electrical Equipment businesses, American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI) and Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Technologies Inc 6 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Capstone Turbine Corporation 1 0.61 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Electric Technologies Inc and Capstone Turbine Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of American Electric Technologies Inc and Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Technologies Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Capstone Turbine Corporation 0.00% -67.4% -25.1%

Risk and Volatility

A -1.05 beta means American Electric Technologies Inc’s volatility is 205.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Capstone Turbine Corporation on the other hand, has 0.66 beta which makes it 34.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Electric Technologies Inc. Its rival Capstone Turbine Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.8 respectively. Capstone Turbine Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than American Electric Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

American Electric Technologies Inc and Capstone Turbine Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Technologies Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Capstone Turbine Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s potential upside is 189.35% and its average price target is $2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Electric Technologies Inc and Capstone Turbine Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.5% and 12.2% respectively. Insiders owned 7.8% of American Electric Technologies Inc shares. Competitively, 2.9% are Capstone Turbine Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Electric Technologies Inc -1.1% 36.62% 9% -2.19% -23.92% 2.31% Capstone Turbine Corporation -1.02% -9.64% -14.35% -16.38% -49.48% 21.51%

For the past year American Electric Technologies Inc has weaker performance than Capstone Turbine Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Capstone Turbine Corporation beats American Electric Technologies Inc.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.