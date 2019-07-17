American Electric Pwr Co (AEP) Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Lowered Position by $7.08 Million as Market Value Rose; Nbt Bank N A Has Raised Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $302,434 as Market Value Rose

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 7.75M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in American Electric Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 92.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 85,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,652 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, down from 91,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in American Electric Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.51. About 1.10M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.44 million for 22.63 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 147,170 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $19.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 43,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 414 shares to 2,322 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,905 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

