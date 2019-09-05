American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Reaches $92.36 52-Week High; Qci Asset Management Upped By $1.33 Million Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding

The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) hit a new 52-week high and has $96.05 target or 4.00% above today’s $92.36 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $45.61 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $96.05 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.82B more. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $92.36. About 153,908 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) stake by 11.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc acquired 7,437 shares as Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 73,808 shares with $13.25M value, up from 66,371 last quarter. Nvidia Corporation now has $103.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.92% or $8.31 during the last trading session, reaching $177.07. About 3.88M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say –

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Electric Power Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AEP) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “TerraForm Power Outshines its Competitors – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $45.61 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 23.09 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold American Electric Power Company, Inc. shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 0.02% or 3,395 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Godsey & Gibb Assocs has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.15% or 3,040 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,333 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 1.65 million were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Liberty Cap Inc owns 6,350 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. The New York-based Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd has invested 0.29% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 50,076 are held by First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Services. Telos Cap Inc reported 13,081 shares. Stephens Ar reported 27,793 shares stake. Moreover, Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.25% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Old Bancorporation In holds 0.03% or 6,479 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 2.01 million shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.56M for 19.24 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American Electric Power has $9900 highest and $78 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is -2.37% below currents $92.36 stock price. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by SunTrust. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc reported 28,672 shares stake. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 50,000 are owned by Firsthand Management. Putnam invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Raymond James And Associate invested 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tompkins Fincl owns 8,066 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hwg Limited Partnership has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.68% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.97M shares. Fulton State Bank Na accumulated 0.25% or 20,265 shares. Private Tru Com Na holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,814 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp reported 6,819 shares. Park Avenue Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated holds 14,556 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 0.05% or 1,148 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) stake by 30,401 shares to 16,054 valued at $369,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 132,342 shares and now owns 1,997 shares. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Among 23 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nvidia has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 2.86% above currents $177.07 stock price. Nvidia had 44 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Monday, March 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $180 target. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Cascend to “Buy”. The stock has “Sell” rating by DZ Bank on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Susquehanna. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”.