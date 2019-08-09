American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Reaches $89.82 After 7.00% Up Move; 1 Analysts Are Bullish AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AeroVironment had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. See AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $86 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $84.0000 86.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $60 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 294,968 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple AvgThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $44.54 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $96.11 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AEP worth $3.12 billion more.

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.54 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 22.46 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $600.00M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold American Electric Power Company, Inc. shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Com Limited holds 0.13% or 152,803 shares. Cleararc accumulated 11,948 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 158,300 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0.02% or 13,455 shares. 22,014 are held by Sumitomo Life Insur. Chevy Chase Tru Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 707,984 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 131,947 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 13,208 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 38,100 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 9,919 shares. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 3,375 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.01M shares. Omers Administration has 148,700 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 13,579 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 18/05/2018 – $AVAV cites “baseless legal claims” but notably does not deny factual allegations. Time for the Board to force actual transparency starting with the alleged internal investigation and purge; 06/03/2018 – Drone Maker AeroVironment Swings To Surprise Quarterly Loss — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 Rev $280M-$300M; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is encouraged to contact us; 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 Million Puma AE UAS Contract from a Major Country in the Middle East; 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV whistleblower ran company’s top-secret programs and worked at the company for a decade. Suit can be found here:; 11/04/2018 – Aerovironment Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 AeroVironment 3Q Loss/Shr 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AeroVironment, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 19.37 million shares or 5.05% less from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 8,000 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co reported 285,685 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Gam Ag owns 5,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Whittier Com invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 454 shares. Sei Invs Com holds 0% or 4,229 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 1,796 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 100,000 were accumulated by Canal Insurance Comm. Millennium, New York-based fund reported 105,795 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 23,069 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 376,424 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The firm offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. It has a 26.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location.