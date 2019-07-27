American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Is At $88.95 Formed Wedge; Chevron (CVX) Shorts Lowered By 2.24%

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) had a decrease of 2.24% in short interest. CVX’s SI was 16.93 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.24% from 17.32M shares previously. With 6.51 million avg volume, 3 days are for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s short sellers to cover CVX’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) formed wedge up with $96.96 target or 9.00% above today’s $88.95 share price. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) has $43.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 2.17 million shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold American Electric Power Company, Inc. shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.5% or 8,300 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication holds 0.02% or 1,965 shares. Keystone Planning invested in 62,427 shares or 2.58% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.25% or 707,984 shares. Somerset owns 151 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Management reported 2.91M shares. 2.28 million were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 0.52% or 14,000 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough reported 3,332 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.15% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 718,461 shares. 3,481 are held by Fayez Sarofim. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Associate has 0.03% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 11,716 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 326,828 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AEP in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by UBS. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $88 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Chevron Corporation shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited owns 0.54% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 133,653 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 31,866 shares. Finemark State Bank & Tru holds 0.35% or 49,547 shares. Van Strum & Towne has invested 1.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Deprince Race Zollo holds 342,083 shares. Washington Company has 0.85% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 129,477 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 5,881 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 100,000 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Sol Cap Management Company has invested 0.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wesbanco Fincl Bank reported 1.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 13,964 are held by Diligent Investors Limited Com. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il holds 54,229 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Fernwood Management Limited Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Badgley Phelps & Bell, a Washington-based fund reported 107,243 shares. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 38,997 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. Ourada Jeanette L had sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808 on Monday, February 4.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 13. HSBC maintained the shares of CVX in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. Societe Generale maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $235.68 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.