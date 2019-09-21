American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Comparing side by side

Both American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power Company Inc. 88 2.92 N/A 4.11 21.35 Evergy Inc. 60 2.98 N/A 2.34 25.81

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Evergy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American Electric Power Company Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Evergy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power Company Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 2.8% Evergy Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.13 shows that American Electric Power Company Inc. is 87.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Evergy Inc.’s 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.23 beta.

Liquidity

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Evergy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Evergy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to American Electric Power Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for American Electric Power Company Inc. and Evergy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power Company Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Evergy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of American Electric Power Company Inc. is $90.5, with potential downside of -2.88%. Evergy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus price target and a -1.53% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Evergy Inc. looks more robust than American Electric Power Company Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.5% of American Electric Power Company Inc. shares and 87.6% of Evergy Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of American Electric Power Company Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Evergy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Electric Power Company Inc. -2.01% -0.36% 3.37% 13.8% 24.73% 17.49% Evergy Inc. -0.4% 0.55% 5.33% 6.68% 9.17% 6.55%

For the past year American Electric Power Company Inc. has stronger performance than Evergy Inc.

Summary

American Electric Power Company Inc. beats Evergy Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.