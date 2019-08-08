American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) Contrasting side by side

As Electric Utilities companies, American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power Company Inc. 85 2.86 N/A 4.11 21.35 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 10 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates American Electric Power Company Inc. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Electric Power Company Inc. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power Company Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 2.8% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power Company Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.46% for American Electric Power Company Inc. with average price target of $87.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.5% of American Electric Power Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of American Electric Power Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Electric Power Company Inc. -2.01% -0.36% 3.37% 13.8% 24.73% 17.49% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.67% 11.81% 16.61% 0.58% 98.46% 43.73%

For the past year American Electric Power Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors American Electric Power Company Inc. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.