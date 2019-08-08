American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) Contrasting side by side

As Electric Utilities companies, American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Electric Power Company Inc.
|85
|2.86
|N/A
|4.11
|21.35
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates American Electric Power Company Inc. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has American Electric Power Company Inc. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Electric Power Company Inc.
|0.00%
|10.3%
|2.8%
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Electric Power Company Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -2.46% for American Electric Power Company Inc. with average price target of $87.33.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 75.5% of American Electric Power Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of American Electric Power Company Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Electric Power Company Inc.
|-2.01%
|-0.36%
|3.37%
|13.8%
|24.73%
|17.49%
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|1.67%
|11.81%
|16.61%
|0.58%
|98.46%
|43.73%
For the past year American Electric Power Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors American Electric Power Company Inc. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.
