American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Analysts See $1.20 EPS; Lvw Advisors Has Upped By $457,239 Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake

Lvw Advisors Llc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 241.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lvw Advisors Llc acquired 2,643 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Lvw Advisors Llc holds 3,736 shares with $648,000 value, up from 1,093 last quarter. 3M Co now has $96.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $167.44. About 2.07M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch

Analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report $1.20 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $1.25 EPS. AEP’s profit would be $592.56M giving it 19.38 P/E if the $1.20 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $93.02. About 2.68 million shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Electric Power has $9900 highest and $78 lowest target. $90.60’s average target is -2.60% below currents $93.02 stock price. American Electric Power had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold American Electric Power Company, Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has 12,762 shares. Moreover, First Bank has 0.27% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 44,877 shares. Epoch Invest Inc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Lathrop reported 0.1% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% or 118,181 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 344,800 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. City Trust Company Fl stated it has 34,394 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Smith Salley & Associate reported 2,535 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 405,458 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 24,516 shares. Fred Alger invested in 0% or 204 shares. 7,319 were reported by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Capital Research Investors holds 0.66% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 23.57M shares. Paragon Capital Management Lc reported 216 shares. 4,815 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust.

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $45.93 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 23.25 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Llc reported 168,240 shares stake. Cohen Lawrence B invested 1.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Charter Tru reported 1.44% stake. Moreover, Cohen has 1.95% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 48,207 shares. Nomura Hldgs has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First National Bank Of Omaha holds 1.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 107,576 shares. Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 91,967 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 7,918 shares. 820,263 were accumulated by Schroder Gp. 12,950 are owned by Stone Run Lc. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance reported 40,100 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited invested in 24,960 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Notis has invested 2.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blair William & Il owns 224,291 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Jensen Inv Management holds 4.54% or 2.30 million shares.

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,424 shares to 27,900 valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 50,429 shares and now owns 176,110 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 6.38% above currents $167.44 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 29. RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Tuesday, July 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $17600 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18200 target in Friday, July 12 report. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.