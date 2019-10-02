American Electric Power Company (AEP) Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Raised Its Stake by $536,877 as Shares Rose; Glu Mobile (GLUU) Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.47 Million

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 353,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.90M, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $766.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 1.30 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power Company (AEP) by 124.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 6,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 11,129 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $979,000, up from 4,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.02. About 755,607 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 91.12 million shares or 17.97% more from 77.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 31,238 shares in its portfolio. Marathon holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 168,650 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 14,440 shares. Citigroup holds 79,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 1.27 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 163,921 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 2.24 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cipher Capital LP reported 27,686 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 24,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 9,287 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 92,639 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). 11,526 are held by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Xpress Enterprises Inc by 126,005 shares to 524,623 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) by 571,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Company stated it has 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 0.04% or 71,934 shares. Bowling Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 12,437 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.38% or 36,223 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 2,411 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company reported 13,433 shares. Horizon Lc reported 5,635 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,551 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Capital Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 12,762 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1.75% or 290,800 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors reported 11,124 shares. South State Corp holds 6,594 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 336,395 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Corp (NYSE:THG) by 25,423 shares to 92,653 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 185,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807,140 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ).