American Electric Power Co (AEP) Stock Value Rose While Rodgers Brothers Has Lowered Its Holding by $603,659; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lowered Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) Stake by $1.00 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 13,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 1.60M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460,000, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $126.07. About 757,158 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15,128 shares to 23,268 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50M for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Releases 2019 Corporate Accountability Report – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Subsidiary Public Service Company of Oklahoma to Redeem Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Electric Power Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 0.12% or 5.86 million shares. Cbre Clarion invested in 0.14% or 99,769 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 44,209 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kistler accumulated 425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Monetary Mngmt Gru Incorporated has 2,552 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.16% or 378,887 shares in its portfolio. Ent Financial holds 0.05% or 2,745 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt owns 2,411 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bokf Na holds 122,276 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Commerce stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 59,054 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 249,700 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 104,064 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Nordea Mgmt holds 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 77,486 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 1.80 million shares to 11.55M shares, valued at $102.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 735,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).