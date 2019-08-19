American Electric Power Co (AEP) Stock Value Rose While Quantres Asset Management LTD Increased Stake by $448,200; Northwest Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO) by $343,899

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 186.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.81. About 524,749 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $348.32. About 75,908 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 2,600 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% or 204,885 shares. Sei Invs reported 106,304 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mgmt has 77,486 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 81,820 are held by Hl Ltd Liability Corporation. Reliance Of Delaware owns 7,494 shares. 25,066 are owned by National Bank. Argent Tru accumulated 32,660 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Stanley holds 26,371 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. 1.21M were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. First Tru Lp invested 0.12% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc owns 604,537 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 789,500 shares. 4,978 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 62,547 were accumulated by Amalgamated Financial Bank.

