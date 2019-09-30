American Electric Power Co (AEP) Stock Price Rose While Regions Financial Has Increased Position; Crown Castle Intl Com (CCI) Holder Argent Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $355,160 as Market Value Rose

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 7,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 53,585 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, up from 46,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in American Electric Power Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 933,746 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp Com (CCI) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 13,263 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 15,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $139.4. About 1.11M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 22,910 shares to 721,846 shares, valued at $63.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,351 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,165 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2,425 shares. Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 3,592 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Leavell invested in 6,365 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 924 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Northern has 0.13% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 6.02 million shares. Cornerstone Inc, Washington-based fund reported 639 shares. 5,358 are held by Of Virginia Va. Penobscot Mgmt Comm owns 4,166 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 584 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp reported 100,651 shares stake. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 4,639 shares. 54,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd Company.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Savings Bank invested in 0.14% or 4,876 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department invested in 9 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0.05% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 677,439 shares. Enterprise Financial Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Blackrock reported 29.09M shares. Moreover, Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.22% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 99,517 shares. Ruggie Grp has 1,042 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.08% or 3,903 shares in its portfolio. 555 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Eastern Commercial Bank holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 82,313 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 86,035 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.09% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Advsr Asset stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Ww Asset Management has 0.22% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 35,011 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 5,007 shares to 132,530 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.