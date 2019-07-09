American Electric Power Co (AEP) Shares Rose While Aviance Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $5.97 Million; As Hdfc Bank LTD Spon Ads Each Rep 3 Ord Shs (HDB) Shares Rose, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Trimmed by $1.12 Million Its Position

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 71,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,426 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 87,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.91. About 702,660 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep 3 Ord Shs (HDB) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 9,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 422,789 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.01M, down from 432,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep 3 Ord Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.42. About 506,257 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple reported 2,401 shares. Hsbc Public Lc has invested 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Strs Ohio owns 336,473 shares. Jennison Assocs accumulated 4.32M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta owns 30,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 546 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 715 shares. Numerixs Techs, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability has 11,957 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.14% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 869,116 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.29% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Spectrum Mgmt Group invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Highland Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 102,380 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 100 shares. Sigma Planning owns 10,372 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Announces Executive Leadership Changes – PRNewswire” published on December 05, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Subsidiary Public Service Company of Oklahoma to Redeem Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 25,985 shares to 27,423 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Nyse Arca Biotech Etf (FBT) by 3,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Mortgage Reit Income Etf.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.44 million for 22.48 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on July, 19. HDB’s profit will be $704.82M for 33.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 33,174 shares to 987,770 shares, valued at $92.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd Com Usd0.04 Class A by 783,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Codexis Inc Com Usd0.0001 (NASDAQ:CDXS).

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.