American Electric Power Co (AEP) Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Has Cut Position by $603,659 as Shares Rose; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Position In At&T (T) Was Lifted

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 21,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 123,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 8.05M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 13,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $90.6. About 371,705 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 13,695 shares to 775 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Lost In The Shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HBO cancels ‘Vice News Tonight’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flippin Bruce And Porter accumulated 361,707 shares. Advisory Research reported 0.02% stake. Finance Advantage holds 0.04% or 1,931 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 2,371 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 2.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 723,262 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri holds 1.36% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 99,909 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.66% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 85.09M shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 26.67 million shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Northstar has 26,995 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 24,315 were accumulated by Augustine Asset. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 300,660 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 86,166 shares. Roundview owns 72,585 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,609 shares to 113,255 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 18,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital City Tru Com Fl owns 34,813 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 6,178 were accumulated by Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 5,138 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 1.45% or 69,887 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd owns 152,803 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Somerset Tru reported 151 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Liability Co owns 418,024 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Bancshares Sioux Falls accumulated 3,375 shares. 530,958 are held by Amp Capital Investors Ltd. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.07% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 188,262 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Company invested in 5,600 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Finance Counselors Inc has 4,937 shares.