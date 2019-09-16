American Electric Power Co (AEP) Shareholder Private Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position by $378,400; Leucadia National Has Raised Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15M, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 169,987 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500.

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 3,358 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 7,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $91.99. About 1.16 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 16,023 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Lc invested in 0% or 55,532 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The owns 15,619 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,546 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Management has 0.02% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 100,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 5,790 are owned by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 750,558 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.03% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 276 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 59,816 shares. 97,551 were reported by Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. Ameriprise reported 135,801 shares.

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Calavo (CVGW) Now – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Fast-food roundup: Chick-fil-A’s rapid growthâ€¦ Boston Market sued over school lunches – Chicago Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Stock Surged Today – The Motley Fool” on May 08, 2018. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 398,300 shares to 700 shares, valued at $20.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American Electric Power Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AEP) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “TerraForm Power Outshines its Competitors – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 76,892 shares to 112,852 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).